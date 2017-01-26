Blaisdale School staff ratify agreement

Unionized staff at Blaisdale Montessori School have ratified their first collective agreement.

The deal, which is the first since staff voted to unionize in September 2015, includes wage increases, sick leave improvements and “other advancements that will improve working and learning conditions at the eight Blaisdale campuses across Durham and Scarborough,” according to a news release announcing the deal.

“We worked hard to achieve this first collective agreement, and the improvements we made to our working conditions are a good first step to ensure workers have a real voice in their workplace,” states Katie Massie, president of CUPE 5257, in the release.

“This has been a long and at times challenging journey but with the help of our union we were able to deal with the workplace challenges that prompted us to join CUPE.”

Negotiations between the union and the school, which has a campus in Oshawa, went down to the wire, with a deal reached just before a Jan. 14 strike deadline.

