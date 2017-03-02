Be careful with pills, police warn

Durham police are warning residents to be careful with their prescription medication, as it could prove dangerous to someone else who finds it.

The advisory comes after police were called to the area of Simcoe Street and Highway 7A in Port Perry just before 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22 after receiving a call about a man misplacing a prescription bottle containing Percocet, Oxycodone and Clonazepam.

Police are reminding the public that these medications can be dangerous if taken improperly or without advice and consultation from a medical professional. Police are also advising residents to ensure their prescriptions are properly secured so as not misplace them or have them stolen.

If you find misplaced medication, police recommend you leave the container secured and return the pills to the nearest pharmacy or medical facility for proper disposal. Do not ingest any drugs unless they have been prescribed to you by a doctor. If you do have an adverse physical reaction to any ingested substance, seek medical attention immediately.

