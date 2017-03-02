Region: Think twice on drinking habits

The Region of Durham is calling on residents to rethink your drinking.

As part of a province-wide campaign looking at alcohol consumption, the region is reminding residents that drinking may come with health risks.

“Drinking is a personal choice and we’re not suggesting that everyone stop drinking,” states Chris Arnott, a public health nurse with Durham Region’s health department, in a news release.

“However, if you choose to drink, reflect on your pattern of drinking and drink size, and follow the recommendations outlined in Canada’s Low-Risk Drinking Guidelines.”

According to those guidelines, women are advised to consume no more than two drinks per day or 10 per week, men should have no more than three drinks per day or 15 per week, and that everyone should have at least two drink-free days a week in order to avoid forming a habit.

“Canada’s Low-Risk Drinking Guidelines set limits, not goals,” Arnott states. “The guidelines have daily limits, so it doesn’t work to save all of your drinks for the weekend.”

For more information about alcohol and your health, please visit rethinkyourdrinking.ca or durham.ca/alcohol.

