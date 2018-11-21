Banding together

Local musicians are set to take the stage in support of Feed the Need in Durham.

The musicians will be performing to raise funds and awareness to help Feed the Need respond to hunger in Durham Region on Dec. 16.

The concert, presented by the Rotary Club of Bowmanville, will be hosted in the auditorium at Bowmanville High School, with two shows starting at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Performers include, Kate Boothman, The Charles Street Band, Artemis Chartier and Dale Russell, Carlos del Junco, Barbara Lynn Doran, Matt Doran and Nathan Carr, Glendale One, Jess and Tay, The Kingsway Symphonic Choir, The Powerhouse Fellowship Choir, Alica Robicheau and Lonesome Sound, Ugly Horse, and Wooly.

Regional Chair Elect John Henry will be appearing at the event, along with Clarington Mayor Adrian Foster.

Tickets are available through the Feed the Need Durham office, 905-571-3863, on eventbrite.ca, or by contacting Joe Solway at the Rotary Club of Bowmanville, 905-259-7485.

The cost is $25 for general admission, and $15 for children 12 years old and under. All proceeds from the concert will support Feed the Need Durham.

