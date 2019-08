With Ontario license plates coming close to receiving an update, the Canadian Automotive Museum received a license plate to add to their wall of plates from the Assistant Minister of Transportation and MPP of Etobicoke Centre, Kinga Surma, along with Whitby MPP Lorne Coe. The plate says, “GOTEAM” with a Toronto Raptors logo to recognize the team’s 2019 NBA championship win.

