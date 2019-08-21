Hit the streets for Autofest this weekend

By Dave Flaherty/The Oshawa Express

At 26 years, Autofest has an impressive history as one of the city’s longest standing events, but even that pales in comparison to the storied tradition of Mackie Transportation Ltd.

Mackie Transportation Ltd. is once again serving as a presenting sponsor for the Motor City Car Club’s Autofest Nationals, taking place at Lakeview Park on Aug. 24 and Aug. 25.

Ross Mackie says they’ve been affiliated with Autofest since the beginning of the event when it began more than a quarter century ago.

The roots of the company go back to 1928.

Mackie began working at the company started by his parents and grandfather when he was only a teenager.

Ross’ son Dean Mackie, along with his wife Cindy, son Shawn and daughter Sara now own the business.

The impact the auto industry has had on Oshawa is remarkable, says Ross.

“Our family would never be where we are today if it wasn’t for the automobile or the truck,” he states. “Look at the jobs it created, and the lifestyle. Whether you have a family business, or are raising a family, it’s a wonderful thing.”

The Autofest Nationals have raised $275,000 for Grandview Children’s Centre in Oshawa, an organization Mackie is also a huge supporter of.

Doug Stapleton of the Motor City Car Club agrees.

“It’s amazing the people you talk to, who have been touched by Grandview. It’s just amazing,” he says.

Mackie Transportation features two trucks wrapped with a supportive message of Grandview.

The company offers auto transportation across Canada and the United States, specializing in enclosed auto transport, open auto transport, and motorcycle transport.

It also offers freight transportation across Canada and the U.S., specializing in dedicated truckload shipments, as well as reefer, rolling tarp and open tarp.

For more information, visit http://www.mackietransportation.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

