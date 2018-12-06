Altercation at Oshawa school

Police are hoping the public can help identify two men involved in an altercation at the an Oshawa high school.

On Dec. 4, at approximately 1 p.m., several students at Durham Alternative Secondary School were taking a smoke break beside the school facing Gibb Street when an unknown vehicle pulled up.

Two men were inside and one asked the students if they wanted to purchase cannabis. The students refused and a verbal altercation began.

One of the men got out of the car, threatened the students and revealed a handgun tucked into the waistband of his pants.

Several students followed the vehicle as it entered a roundabout near the school. At this time, one of the suspects got out of the car and pointed a handgun at one student and spit in the face of another. The vehicle then left northbound on Simcoe Street.

No students were physically injured. Responding officers searched the area but no arrests were made.

The suspects are both described as male and black with light complexions. One may have had a tattoo on his neck.

The vehicle is described as a light blue 2005/6 Volkswagen Jetta.

Anyone with information as to the identity of the two male suspects is asked to call Det. Parkinson of Central East Division Community Response Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1747.

