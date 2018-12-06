Wounded Warriors receives funding for couples program

An organization focused on advocating and serving veterans has received a funding boost from the federal government.

Wounded Warriors Canada, based in Durham Region, was recently named as one of 21 organizations to receive funding through Canada’s Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund.

Wounded Warriors received $245,000 to develop its COPE (Couples Overcoming PTSD Everyday) program.

“Our innovative mental health programs like COPE are changing lives and families across Canada. At the same time, in order to keep up with the demand for COPE, we require additional funding streams to help us drive down our growing waitlist,” says executive director Scott Maxwell. “We are proud to announce that every dollar from this grant will be invested into the provision of COPE programs for veterans and their spouses and/or partners who would otherwise be waiting to receive this transformational program.”

Wounded Warriors Canada supports veterans and first responders such as paramedics and firefighters.

The COPE program includes the spouse or partner of the veteran and first responder receiving support.

Through monthly sessions, couples work together to navigate their way through the challenging process of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Whitby Liberal MP Celina Caesar-Chavannes says Wounded Warriors has a tremendous local and widespread impact on the lives of veterans, first responders and their families.

“Every single day this organization delivers groundbreaking programming to help veterans and their families heal together. I am confident that Wounded Warriors will continue to deliver transformational programs that support Canadians who have served and sacrificed so much for our country,” she said.

