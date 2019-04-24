A kind word for The Oshawa Express

Dear Editor,

I’ve been meaning to write for some time to thank the Oshawa Express and its many great writers for all the in-depth articles on issues of the day. Some have been political, others involved heritage and some just to share an interest.

I appreciate the coverage given to issues like the Durham York incinerator, the redevelopment of the Genosha Hotel, and most recently the article on the late Michael Starr.

It is important for us to be reminded of our history and our heroes. How can we know where we are going if we don’t know where we’ve come from.

Thank you to Dave Flaherty for this latest article and thanks to the Oshawa Express for being the newspaper you are.

Dan Yourkevich

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print

