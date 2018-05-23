A big thank you from Rotary

Dear Editor,

On behalf of the members of the Rotary Club of Oshawa-Parkwood, I wish to thank everyone who purchased a ticket to our 31st Annual Rotary Club Reverse Draw, Dinner, and Silent Auction Gala held May 10 at the Oshawa Golf and Curling Club. It was a tremendous success.

Thank you to the sponsors and to the many businesses and organizations in Durham Region and beyond, who made donations to our outstanding Silent Auction table.

The proceeds from this Gala event will be used to support many community service projects of The Rotary Club of Oshawa-Parkwood such as: The Kids Safety Village of Durham Region, Lakeridge Health Oshawa, the Colonel R.S. McLaughlin Regional Cancer Centre, Participation House (for mentally and physically challenged adults), UOIT, Durham College, Grandview Children’s Centre, The Salvation Army, Simcoe Hall Settlement House, various youth programs in Oshawa, and the eradication of Polio through Rotary International’s End Polio Now Campaign.

Thanks to you, Rotary is making a difference, here in Oshawa, in Durham Region, and throughout the world.

Kindest regards,

David F. Andrews

Past President

Rotary Club of Oshawa-Parkwood

