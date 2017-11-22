Yard waste collection ending soon

As winter slowly creeps in, the 2017 yard waste collection season is coming to an end.

The City of Oshawa advises that for those in Area 1, collection ends the week of Nov. 20 and the week of Nov. 27 for those in Area 2.

Yard waste includes leaves, brush/twigs, pumpkins, corn stalks, weeds, and garden plants. Use paper bags or clearly labelled open top containers for yard waste. Secure brush/twigs in bundles no longer than 1.2 metres (4 feet) in length and no heavier than 20 kg (44 lbs.). Branches must not exceed 10 cm (4 inches) in diameter. Yard waste may also be taken to the Durham Region’s Waste Management Facility located at 1640 Ritson Road North. Fees may apply.

The City would also like to remind residents that disposing of yard waste in natural areas, green spaces and parks including woodlots, ravines or fields is not allowed. Although yard waste is natural and will eventually decompose it can smother and kill native plants, spread invasive species, and can lead to erosion.

