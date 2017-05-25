Woman sexually assaulted on GO bus

Police have released the image of a suspect wanted in a sexual assault investigation.

According to Toronto police, a 19-year-old woman was on the GO Bus 92 route, which runs between Oshawa and Toronto’s Yorkdale Mall, at approximately 6 p.m. on Monday, May 15. Police say that the woman was approached by a man on the bus who sat down beside her and began a conversation that was sexual in nature. Somewhere between Yorkdale and Ajax, the woman was sexually assaulted.

The suspect is described as between 25 and 30 years of ago, between five feet and nine inches and six feet tall, medium build, shoulder-length brown hair parted down the middle, unshaven with a brown moustache, goatee and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans and sandals, and was carrying a white plastic bag.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to call Toronto police at (416) 808-3200.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print

