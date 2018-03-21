What your regional councillors earned and spent in the last year

By Dave Flaherty/The Oshawa Express

Viewpoints on how much elected officials make is a matter of personal opinion, but the numbers have been laid on the table for regional councillors.

The 2017 remuneration totals for the 28 members of council were released earlier this month.

Councillors receive a base salary of $54,694.64. They are also paid various stipends for sitting on committees, mileage claims, and expenses related to attending conferences, conventions, and meetings on behalf of the region.

Some also receive payments in lieu of participating in the Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System (OMERS) pension plan.

Councillors who chair standing committees of council receive an additional $6,000 in pay.

Oshawa Mayor John Henry was one of only two regional councillors who did not claim any mileage or expenses last year along with Derrick Gleed of Whitby.

Overall, Henry was the sixth lowest earning regional council member in 2017 at $59,548, and the second lowest earning mayor after Clarington’s Adrian Foster at $57,346.

Bob Chapman was the highest earning Oshawa councillor and the only one to break the $70,000 threshold, earning $73,158 in 2017, followed by Dan Carter at $69,386 and Nester Pidwerbecki at $69,135 . Chapman and Pidwerbecki both chair regional committees while Carter serves as the president of the Durham Region Non-profit Housing Corporation.

Amy McQuaid-England earned a total remuneration of $61,940, followed by John Aker at $60,222 and John Neal at $60,206.

Doug Sanders, who replaced the late Nancy Diamond in March, earned $38,755.

Regional chair and CEO Roger Anderson earned $239,351 overall.

Overall remuneration for Oshawa regional councillors

John Aker (sits on Central Lake Ontario Conservation Authority board)

Salary – $55,044.64

Lieu of pension payment – $4,853.22

Mileage – $324.27

Other expenses $0

Dan Carter (president of Durham Region Non-Profit Housing Corporation, also sits on Durham Trail Coordinating Committee)

Salary – $60,694.64

Lieu of pension payment – $4,853.22

Mileage – $339.52

Other expenses – $3,498.76

Bob Chapman (chair of finance committee, also sits on Central Lake Ontario Conservation Authority board and Durham Region Non-Profit Housing Corporation)

Salary – $61,073.86

Lieu of pension payment – $5,671.57

Mileage – $902.65

Other expenses – $5,510.21

Nancy Diamond

Salary – $7,282.94

Lieu on pension payment – $5,508.48

John Henry

Salary – $54,694.64

Lieu of pension payment – $4,853.22

Mileage – $0

Other expenses – $0

Amy McQuaid-England

Salary – $54,694.54

Mileage – $0

Lieu of pension payment – $4,853.22

Other expenses – $2,392.12

John Neal (Also sits on Central Lake Ontario Conservation Authority board)

Salary – $55,094.54

Mileage – $364.31

Lieu of pension payment – $4,853.22

Other expenses – 294.06

Nester Pidwerbecki (Chair of public works committee, also sits on Central Lake Ontario Conservation Authority board and Durham Region Non-Profit Housing Corporation)

Salary – $60,673.86

Mileage – $338.91

Lieu of pension payment – $5,671.57

Other expenses – $2,050.42

Doug Sanders

Salary – $38,650.33

Mileage – $104.46

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print

