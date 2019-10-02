West Nile Virus-positive mosquito found in Durham

The region’s Health Department has been notified some adult mosquitoes have tested positive for West Nile virus.

The positive batch of mosquitoes was collected from one of the Health Department’s trap sites located in north Oshawa.

These are the first mosquitoes in Durham Region to test positive for WNV this season.

“With positive test results it’s important for area residents to take precautions against WNV by avoiding mosquito bites and removing standing water from their properties,” said Ross MacEachern, manager, health protection.

WNV is a mosquito-borne disease that is spread to humans via the bite of an infected mosquito. Mosquitoes become infected by feeding on the blood of a bird that carries the virus.

The disease is not passed from person to person or from bird to person.

Most people who contract the virus will experience a mild illness including fever, headache, body ache, nausea, vomiting, and rash on the chest, stomach or back.

More serious symptoms can include muscle weakness, stiff neck, confusion, tremors, numbness and sudden sensitivity to light.

Symptoms usually develop between two and 15 days after being bitten by an infected mosquito.

Although the risk of becoming infected is low, residents should still take precautions.

They should wear shoes, socks and light-coloured clothing, including long sleeve tops and full-length pants, when outside, especially at dusk or dawn when mosquitoes are most active. Residents should also use insect repellent containing DEET or Icaridin on exposed skin, and remove standing water from property where mosquitoes can breed.

Finally, residents should ensure window and door screens are in good repair to prevent mosquitoes from entering your home.

For more information on WNV, call the Health Department’s Environmental Help Line at 905-723-3818 or 1-888-777-9613, or visit durham.ca/WestNile.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

