Wedding bells can ring at city hall

By Dave Flaherty/The Oshawa Express

Couples who simply want to go to “city hall” can now do so in the City of Oshawa.

The municipality is now offering civil marriage services in council chambers.

The services will be officiated by Maggie Cavalier, who has been performing civil marriage ceremonies for many years.

As previously reported by The Oshawa Express, there had been considerable demand from the community to be able to “tie the knot” at city hall, as there were 150 inquiries for civil services alone in 2017.

“There has been growing interest in this service and we feel both excited and privileged that couples can now share their big day with us, here at Oshawa City Hall,” Ward 3 city councillor and corporate services committee chair Bradley Marks said.

The fee for a full-ceremony is $400 plus HST, and includes a mandatory pre-ceremony meeting with the official.

In comparison, ceremony costs in Ajax, Pickering, Clarington and Uxbridge are $310 (including HST), while Whitby charges $339 (including HST).

Scugog and Brock townships do not offer the service.

Booking a ceremony includes use of council chambers for 45 minutes.

Music, as approved by the official, photography and videography is permitted before, during, and after the ceremony.

The province amended Ontario’s Marriage Act to allow municipal clerks or contracted individuals to perform civil weddings in 2004.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

