WATCH: DRPS make a quick arrest following break and enter

The Durham Regional Police have released footage from its Air1 chopper, which captured the police in action as they tracked and arrested a suspect following a break and enter on Wednesday night.

A 20-year-old male faces numerous charges after stealing a car and breaking into a garage in Oshawa.

On Aug. 23, at approximately 8:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of a break and enter at a residence in the Rossland Road and Mary Street area.

The homeowner reported a male attempted to steal several landscaping items from his detached garage before fleeing over a fence. Officers and K-9 arrived and located the male suspect a short distance away with the assistance of Air 1. He was found near a vehicle he had stolen earlier in the evening and arrested.

A 20-year-old male of Brock Township is charged with: breaking and entering with intent; two counts of failing to comply with recognizance; theft of a motor vehicle and possession of property obtained by crime. He was held for a bail hearing.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print

