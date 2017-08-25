Latest News

WATCH: DRPS make a quick arrest following break and enter

Posted on August 25, 2017 by Joel Wittnebel in News

The Durham Regional Police have released footage from its Air1 chopper, which captured the police in action as they tracked and arrested a suspect following a break and enter on Wednesday night.

A 20-year-old male faces numerous charges after stealing a car and breaking into a garage in Oshawa.

On Aug. 23, at approximately 8:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of a break and enter at a residence in the Rossland Road and Mary Street area.

The homeowner reported a male attempted to steal several landscaping items from his detached garage before fleeing over a fence. Officers and K-9 arrived and located the male suspect a short distance away with the assistance of Air 1. He was found near a vehicle he had stolen earlier in the evening and arrested.

A 20-year-old male of Brock Township is charged with: breaking and entering with intent; two counts of failing to comply with recognizance; theft of a motor vehicle and possession of property obtained by crime. He was held for a bail hearing.

