Waste collection changes coming

Some waste collection schedules will be changing for Oshawa households come the month of July.

The shift in collection boundaries are reflected in the upcoming 2019-2020 waste collection calendar and online at oshawa.ca/waste.

According to a release from the city, the changes will help accommodate future growth in Oshawa.

“The changes will improve the delivery of waste collection services by ensuring the number of curbside collection stops are equally distributed throughout the collection week to provide more efficient waste collection service,” the press release states.

Approximately 4,000 households will be impacted. Residents can find out if their service will be changed by visiting oshawa.ca/wastelookup, or referring to the waste collection calendar which will be mailed out in June.

Door hangers will also be distributed and notices will be sent out by mail.

Depending upon the address of the household, the shift in boundaries may mean residents will see their collection day change impacting green bin, blue box, garbage and yard waste, the week for their garbage collection change, or both.

