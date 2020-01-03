Latest News

Uxbridge teen charged after traveling wrong way

Crash sends one to hospital

An Uxbridge teen faces careless driving charges after traveling the wrong way on eastbound-only King Street West in Oshawa. Another motorist veered to avoid a head-on collision, striking a SUV which then flipped, trapping the driver inside. She was treated at hospital with minor injuries. (Photo courtesy Colin Williamson)

A vehicle traveling the wrong way on a busy Oshawa street caused some temporary chaos but no serious injuries.

According to Durham Regional Police, at around 5:35 p.m. on Jan. 2, an Uxbridge teenager was driving northbound on Park Road when he claims his GPS advised him to turn left onto King Street West, which is a one-way multi-lane road for eastbound traffic only.

As the driver headed westbound, he approached an eastbound pickup truck in the northernmost lane.

The 38-year-driver of the truck veered to the right to avoid a head-on collision, striking an eastbound SUV, which flipped onto its side, trapping the 83-year-old female driver inside.

Paramedics and firefighters arrived and were able to get the women out of the vehicle.

She was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The 18-year-old Uxbridge man was charged with careless driving.

 

