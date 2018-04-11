Uxbridge mayor Gerri Lynn O’Connor appointed as regional chair

By Dave Flaherty/The Oshawa Express

One of the longest standing members of regional council is Durham’s newest chair and CEO.

Uxbridge Mayor Gerri Lynn O’Connor was unanimously appointed to the position on April 11, following the passing of Roger Anderson on March 24.

No other nominations were brought forward.

O’Connor is currently in her 28th year as the head of Uxbridge’s council and 34th as an elected official, having only been out of office between 2006 and 2010 since 1980.

She will be officially sworn into the office at a future meeting and vacate her local and regional councillor seat.

With her appointment, she also assumes Anderson’s position on a number of regional and provincial committees.

O’Connor yielded the position of chair of the Durham Police Services Board to Pickering Councillor Kevin Ashe and Pickering Mayor Dave Ryan will also stand in as Durham’s representative on Toronto Global, an organization that receives federal, provincial and municipal funding with the mandate of attracting international businesses to the GTA.

These were both roles held by Anderson prior to his death.

“I want to say a huge thank you for the privilege you’ve given me to finish off my 34 years as a member of council in this fashion. I will never be able to fill Roger’s shoes, but I will make a commitment to do the best job to the best of my ability,” O’ Connor said.

O’ Connor noted she was accepting the position with a hint of sadness.

“I think everybody knows we never wanted to be in this position, but we are,” she added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print

