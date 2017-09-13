UPDATE-Female torso found near the Oshawa Harbour

By Joel Wittnebel/ The Oshawa Express

The Durham Regional Police homicide detectives continue to investigate the female torso found near the Oshawa Harbour after the results of a post mortem on the body part proved inconclusive for a cause of death.

In a statement released today, the DRPS note that while the results were inconclusive “the death is suspicious and there is evidence of trauma to the victim.”

Testing continues on the female victim at the Centre of Forensic Sciences.

“I think our main thing right now is identification of the victim and finding any other evidence,” says DRPS spokesperson George Tudos.

As well, Tudos notes that the DRPS will be contacting other police forces to see if there are any missing persons cases that could connect to this case.

On Sept. 11, at approximately 8:30 p.m., a fisherman spotted a body part floating in the water near the Oshawa Harbour and immediately called police. Upon arrival, the DRPS secured the scene and confirmed that a female torso was recovered.

On Tuesday morning, police were still on scene with portions of the Lakeview Park beach parking lot and the sand secured off with caution tape. Portions of Simcoe Street South and access to the pier were also blocked by police cruisers and tape.

Members of the Public Safety Unit and the DRPS Marine Unit were also on scene Tuesday morning assisting the homicide unit with canvassing the area and searching for further evidence.

A news release from the DRPS states that the Coroner’s office was called in and that a preliminary investigation on the scene identified signs of trauma on the torso.

Anyone with new information about this incident is asked to contacted Det. Short (ext. 5407) of the homicide unit at 1-888-579-1520. Anonymous tips can also be made to the Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca. Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

