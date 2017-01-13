Unemployment rate falls again

When the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for the Oshawa area hit 5.3 per cent in November, it was the lowest the area had seen since August 2014. Well, the numbers are continuing to drop.

According to new numbers from Statistics Canada, the Oshawa census metropolitan area – which also includes Whitby and Clarington – had a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 5.2 per cent for December, down 0.1 per cent from the month before.

This marks a 1.7 per cent decrease from the end of 2015, when the rate was at 6.9 per cent.

Across the country, employment rose by 54,000 – however, the unemployment rate went up by 0.1 per cent to 6.9 per cent as more people were participating in the labour market. To end the year, Statistics Canada notes the fourth quarter of 2016 saw an employment increase of 108,000 – the largest seen since the second quarter of 2010.

