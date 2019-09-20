UAW strike completely shuts down production at Oshawa GM plant

By Dave Flaherty/The Oshawa Express

Production has halted at GM’s Oshawa assembly plant due to the United Auto Workers (UAW) strike in the U.S.

Company spokesperson Jennifer Wright confirms due to a parts shortage, all production line workers have received temporary layoffs.

However, Wright says stamping operations continue.

Production at GM’s St. Catharines and Ingersoll plants has also shut down.

“We plan to resume operations as quickly as possible upon resolution of the UAW strike,” a company statement reads.

About 49,000 UAW workers walked off the job Monday, Sept. 16 after rejecting the company’s latest offer.

Truck production of Cheverolet Silverado and GMC Sierra truck models ceased in Oshawa,

followed by Cheverolet Impala and Cadillac XTS car models today.

UAW officials reported “some progress’ had been made during negotiations heading into the weekend, but there are still many outstanding issues.

