Two children found wandering on street

Two children were located walking alone on the street in the early morning.

Approximately 2:45 a.m. on July 18, a motorist called police after almost hitting a child who was running naked on the street in central Oshawa.

About 10 minutes later, officers located a male child running westbound on King Street West, west of Park Road South.

The child was naked and without shoes, but was unharmed and in good spirits. The child was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

Officers began canvassing the immediate area in an attempt to get a home address for the child.

At approximately 3:18 a.m., a second male child was located walking eastbound on Saguenay Avenue near Park Road.

This child was clothed and wearing shoes. He was unharmed and in good spirits and also taken to hospital as a precaution. The children, ages three and five, were determined to be siblings.

Shortly before 4 a.m., officers located the mother of both children in an unsecure apartment in the area. The Durham Children’s Aid Society was contacted and attended.

Police officials urge all parents of young children to keep their homes secure, and pay special attention in the summer months to ensure windows, doors and all screens are secure.

