Triple murder suspect caught in Oshawa

By Joel Wittnebel/The Oshawa Express

A 29-year-old man wanted for murder was arrested in Oshawa on March 14, hours after allegedly killing three members of an Ajax family.

Cory Fenn was sought after police were called to an Ajax home on Hilling Drive in the area of Westney Road South and Lake Driveway West and discovered the bodies of 39-year-old Krassimira Pejcinvoski and her 15-year-old son Roy. Police also found her 13-year-old daughter Venallia inside the home with life-threatening injuries. She was rushed to hospital and a Toronto trauma centre where she later died.

Fenn was initially seen leaving the area in a vehicle, but was arrested in Oshawa later that evening without incident. An initial press release from the Durham Regional Police noted it is believed the Fenn was in a relationship with the mother. He appeared for an initial court date on March 15 but a subsequent hearing was scheduled for March 29.

Anyone with new information about the homicides is asked to contact Det. Horrocks or Det. McDermott of the Major Crimes Homicide Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5418.

