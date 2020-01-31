Traffic stop leads to seizure of two loaded guns and drugs

Three suspects, one from Oshawa, were arrested after a traffic stop in Pickering led to the discovery of two loaded handguns.

On Tuesday, Jan. 28, at approximately 10:50 p.m., police stopped a four-door Audi in the area of Brock Road in Pickering for a Highway Traffic Act violation.

Upon speaking to the driver and occupants, the officer observed cannabis and conducted further investigation. Police say officers located two loaded handguns and a quantity of cannabis, which was seized.

A 21-year-old woman from Oshawa, an 18-year-old man from Ajax, and a 16-year-old from Ajax face a combined 22 firearm-related charges including careless storage of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, driving a motor vehicle with cannabis readily available, and driving a motor vehicle without valid plates and drivers license. They were all held for bail hearings.

Anyone with new information about this investigation is asked to contact the DRPS Gun & Gang Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5843.

