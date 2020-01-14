Three charged in Oshawa, Whitby carjackings

Three men face numerous charges in connection to two carjackings in Oshawa and Whitby.

The first incident occurred on Saturday, Dec. 28, at approximately 4:50 p.m.

According to police, the victim was seated in his vehicle near Hazelwood Drive and Jeanne Court in Whitby where he met the three suspects for a drug transaction. The men entered his vehicle, with one allegedly armed with a machete and a knife. They demanded the vehicle from the victim, and the suspects fled the scene in his Chevrolet Impala.

Police located the abandoned stolen vehicle at approximately 10 p.m., near Simcoe Street in Oshawa. One of the suspects was seen entering the stolen vehicle and, with the assistance of DRPS’ police helicopter and the Tactical Support Unit, the vehicle was stopped and one of the suspects was arrested. Police searched for the other two males but were unable to locate them.

On Friday, Jan. 3 at approximately 8:50 a.m., officers responded to a robbery call in the area of Simcoe Street and Conlin Road in Oshawa. The victim advised that two men stole his grey Nissan Sentra after a failed drug transaction. One male was armed with a knife.

Officers located the stolen vehicle at Winchester Road and Simcoe Street in Oshawa and arrested the two suspects without incident. Investigation revealed they were also allegedly involved with the previous incident.

A 20-year-old man of Ball Court in Whitby and 18-year-old man of Simcoe Street in Oshawa both face numerous charges including robbery; theft of a motor vehicle; carry a concealed weapon; and possession of cocaine.

A 16-year-old teen from Oshawa faces charges including robbery; two counts of theft of a motor vehicle; and trafficking of crystal meth.

They were all held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with new information is asked to contact D/Cst. Crosbie or D/Cst Graff at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1815/1831.

