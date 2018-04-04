Threatening graffiti not likely connected

By Dave Flaherty/The Oshawa Express

Durham Regional Police are investigating two instances of threatening graffiti at an Oshawa public school as “separate incidents of public mischief.”

The incidents both took place at Queen Elizabeth Public School located on Simcoe Street North.

On Thursday, March 22 around 3:30 p.m., police were called to the school after staff located the graffiti on school property.

DRPS officers searched the school and deemed it safe.

Classes had dismissed for the day, but there were some students in the adjacent day care centre and others playing in a volleyball game, says Jamila Maliha, superintendent for Oshawa schools with the Durham District School Board (DDSB).

“[Officers] did make sure students were evacuated,” Maliha says.

Following that, on Tuesday, March 27 around 3 p.m., officers were again called to the school after students found similar graffiti.

DRPS officers, with the help of a police canine, searched the school and once again deemed it safe.

Const. George Tudos of DRPS says officers have no suspect information at this time.

He noted while the graffiti was similar, there is no clear connection in the events.

After the first incident, some parents criticized a perceived lack of communication on behalf of DDSB.

Mailha says with police involved, school board officials took their lead from DRPS on when to release information.

A message was posted on both the school and board websites along with the DDSB Twitter feed at approximately 10 p.m. on March 22.

The next day an automated phone message notifying parents and guardians was scheduled to be sent out at 7:30 a.m.

But Maliha revealed there were technical issues and the message wasn’t sent out until later.

She notes Queen Elizabeth administration along with other board employees were at the school at 6:30 a.m. to provide updates and supports as needed.

Some parents told local media outlets their children were told not to discuss the incident.

Ken McNaughton, DDBS administrative officer for safe schools, says that is incorrect.

McNaughton told The Oshawa Express a message to students to have their parents call the school with concerns instead of the board’s office in Whitby likely lead to the miscommunication.

“There definitely were some phone calls in terms of concerns,” McNaughton says. “I think once parents were able to communicate with us and understand the situation, they did understand we were working diligently; and we do take the safety and security of students seriously.”

McNaughton says when there is an active police investigation at a school they want to convey the most accurate information.

“We need to rely on them in terms of having a partnership and it takes time,” he says.

Richard Kennelly, DDSB superintendent responsible for safe schools, says social media presents a challenge as well.

“Sometimes social media gets way out in front of the facts,” Kennelly says. “We want to make sure we are putting out accurate information, but when we are waiting around the timing [of the release of information], sometimes the public may perceive it isn’t our priority.”

With that said, McNaughton agrees there is always room to improve and the board will be taking steps to avoid a similar misunderstanding.

Police are urging witnesses to come forward and speak to investigators or school staff with any information pertaining to these public mischiefs.

Those with information should call D/Cst. Grigoriou at ext. 2737 or D/Cst. Hartry at ext. 2732 of the Central East Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 1-888-579-1520.

Anonymous information can be sent to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca, and tipsters may be eligible for a $2,000 cash reward.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print

