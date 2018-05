Thornton Road South, between Gibb Street and Champlain Avenue in Oshawa will be closed for a few days while utilities are being repaired, according to the Region of Durham.

The utilities were damaged during the windstorm last Friday. During the storm, utilities were damaged when wires fell and caught several RVs on fire at an Oshawa RV storage facility. The damage caused hundreds of residents to go without power during the more than 100/km wind storm.

