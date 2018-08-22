Testing report says emissions okay at incinerator

By Dave Flaherty/The Oshawa Express

Results from this spring’s source testing at the Durham York Energy Centre (DYEC) indicate the facility did not exceed any regulated emissions levels.

The testing results were released in a report within the Aug. 10 information package for regional council.

Testing took place between May 28 and June 1 for a number of contaminants on both boilers at the DYEC.

“The results of the owners’ source test demonstrated that all emissions were within the limits detailed in the Environmental Compliance Approval,” the staff report states.

The emissions that came close to reaching mandated levels were nitrogen oxides (NOx) and carbon monoxide (CO).

Recorded NOx levels were at about 90 per cent of approved emissions.

When questioned about this in the past, regional director of waste planning and technical services Gio Anello says due to the use of ammonia, NOx levels are usually around this benchmark.

“If you look at those numbers, they stay steady,” he told members of the Energy from Waste-Waste Management (EFW-WMAC) committee last year.

CO levels were at 49.3 per cent of limits within the ECA on Boiler 1, and 32.5 per cent on Boiler 2.

Levels of particulate matter, mercury, cadmium, lead, hydrochloric acid, sulphur dioxide and total hydrocarbons were all under 10 per cent of allowed emissions on both boilers.

The levels of dioxins and furans were at 17 per cent of standard emissions.

There was an exceedance of these elements a few days prior to the source testing, but the region has determined it cannot be linked to the DYEC and did not pose a health risk.

The EFW-WMAC committee will meet again on Aug. 23, but it was unclear whether the source testing report would be on the agenda as of the Express’ press deadline.

