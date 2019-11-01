Teens charged after alleged robbery

Two local teenagers weren’t showing any school spirit after allegedly robbing another group of students after a football game.

According to Durham police, on Thursday, Oct. 24 at around 5 p.m., two male teens approached another group of three teenagers who had been watching a football game at the Civic Recreational Complex Fields in Oshawa.

Police say one of aggressors pushed the victim against a fence, and started to choke him, while attempting to steal his backpack.

One of the accused then threatened another victim with a knife.

The accused youths then fled the scene on foot. The victims sustained minor injuries as a result of the attack.

A 14-year-old male and 13-year-old male, both from Oshawa, have been charged with robbery. The older boy is also charged with threats to cause bodily harm, and possession of a weapon.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Central East Criminal Investigation Bureau at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 1835.

