Latest News

Teens charged after alleged robbery

Posted on November 1, 2019 by oshawaexpress in NEWS, POLICE

Two local teenagers weren’t showing any school spirit after allegedly robbing another group of students after a football game.

According to Durham police, on Thursday, Oct. 24 at around 5 p.m., two male teens approached another group of three teenagers who had been watching a football game at the Civic Recreational Complex Fields in Oshawa.

Police say one of aggressors pushed the victim against a fence, and started to choke him, while attempting to steal his backpack.

One of the accused then threatened another victim with a knife.

The accused youths then fled the scene on foot. The victims sustained minor injuries as a result of the attack.

A 14-year-old male and 13-year-old male, both from Oshawa, have been charged with robbery. The older boy is also charged with threats to cause bodily harm, and possession of a weapon.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Central East Criminal Investigation Bureau at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 1835.

 

2015 Dowellman Publishing Corp, All Rights Reserved

UA-138363625-1