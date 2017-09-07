Teen stabbed at G.L. Roberts

Police are investigating after an 18-year-old student at G.L. Roberts Secondary School was stabbing during an after-school fight on Wednesday.

The fight took place near the school’s football field on Chaleur Avenue around 3:50 pm. The two males were fighting when one stabbed the other and then ran from the scene.

Officers arrived and searched the area, but no arrests were made.

The victim was rushed to nearby hospital for treatment for what was thought to be minor injuries, but was later transferred to a Toronto trauma centre for surgery. He remains in hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

The suspect is described as a male, black, 16-19 years old, six feet tall, and wearing a red coat and black pants.

Anyone with new information about this investigation is asked to contact D/Cst. Kollaard of the Central East Division Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2738. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca and tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

