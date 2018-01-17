Teen killed in stabbing

By Joel Wittnebel/The Oshawa Express

A 17-year-old male was stabbed to death on Jan. 11 marking the region’s first homicide of 2018.

On Thursday, 17-year-old Neveithan Baskaran was pronounced dead after being stabbed in a commercial plaza in Oshawa.

A 16-year-old male is in custody, charged with second degree murder in connection to his death. The teen, whose identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, made a brief court appearance last week, and was remanded in custody until his next court date on Jan. 23.

It was around 3 p.m. when officers from the East Division responded to the call in the area of Harmony Road and Taunton Road in Oshawa. According to witnesses, the two teenagers were involved in a verbal altercation which led to Baskaran being stabbed. He was transported to local hospital with life-threatening injuries, and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Durham Durham District School Board, in a statement on their website, confirmed that the two teens were students at Maxwell Heights Secondary School.

“The Durham District School Board has confirmed that an altercation occurred Thursday afternoon south of Maxwell Heights Secondary School in Oshawa, off school property, involving two of the school’s students,” the statement reads. “The altercation escalated to a stabbing and resulted in the death of one of the students…This was an isolated incident and Maxwell Heights Secondary School remains a safe learning environment. A trauma response team is providing support to students and staff.”

Investigators are urging witnesses who were at the scene during this fatal stabbing to come forward and speak to investigators.

Anyone with new information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Horrocks (ext. 5418) or Det. Moore (ext. 5326) of the Major Crime Homicide Unit at 1-888-579-1520.

Anonymous information can be sent to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca and tipsters may be eligible for a $2,000 cash reward.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print

