Teacher facing sex charges

A Durham District School Board elementary teacher has been charged after allegedly assaulting a 10-year-old student.

Krystal Wilson, known to students as Krystal Clunis, is a 31-year-old resident of Whitby and currently a teacher at Roland Michener Public School in Ajax.

The alleged assault took place when she was teaching at another school in Ajax during the 2017-18 school year.

The accused previously taught at Dr. S.J. Phillips in Oshawa in the fall of 2017.

She faces two charges each of sexual assault and sexual inference, all of which involve a male student.

The accused was released on $5,000 bail on Oct. 11 and is not to be in the company of anyone under the age of 14 unless accompanied by an adult 21 or older.

Anyone with new information connected with this investigation is asked to contact D/Cst. Dalziel of the DRPS Child Abuse Sexual Assault Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5334.

The school board released a statement on the charges.

“The DDSB is cooperating with the Durham Children’s Aid Society and the Durham Regional Police Service during their investigation,” the release states.

Communications were sent to parents and guardians to schools across the entire district.

