Talking birds and the bees, bats and butterflies

By Dave Flaherty/The Oshawa Express

Friends of a feather definitely flocked together this past weekend in Oshawa.

The fourth annual Feathered Friends Festival, sponsored by General Motors of Canada (GM) in partnership with Friends of Second Marsh, was held at GM headquarters on Saturday, June 3.

Brian Braiser, executive director of Friends of Second Marsh, said they were expecting a turnout between 300 to 400 people during the day.

“The event allows for the community to learn a little bit about birds,” he said.

The festival was held in recognition of International Migratory Bird Day, as a number of familiar species are returning to their spring/summer home.

The event featured a number of vendors and displays as well as activities such birdhouse building, crafts and pollinator garden planting.

There were also guided tours and Speaking of Wildlife provided a live bird presentation to those in attendance.

New this year was a focus on butterflies, bats and bees. Braiser said there is great concern about the population of these three species, particularly bees, and The Friends of Second Marsh wants to raise the public’s awareness.

According to Braiser, the festival is “very much a family event” and had something for everyone – from “toddlers to grandparents.”

“We really enjoy putting on this event. The community supports it very well,” Braiser said.

Friends of Second Marsh is a not-for-profit charitable organization founded more than 35 years ago dedicated to encouraging the protection and appreciation of the Second Marsh Wildlife Area.

According to the group’s website, the wildlife area is the largest remaining urban wetland in the GTA and is home to 380 plant species, 305 bird species and numerous other mammals, amphibians, fish and insects.

