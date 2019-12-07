Sweep in central Oshawa leads to hundreds of charges

By Dave Flaherty/The Oshawa Express

More than 100 charges were laid as part of five-week sweep in central Oshawa by Durham Police.

According to police officials, the enforcement campaign concentrated on loitering, drug use and other “criminal behaviour.”

A media release on the campaign states it aimed to create a “visible” police presence in order to reduce violence and illegal behaviour, and increase safety.

Some areas targeted included Memorial Park, areas around City Hall, local trails, and several businesses.

The campaign began in October, and was completed in mid-November. It resulted in more than 100 charges being laid, including some specific to the Smoke Free Ontario Act and the Trespass to Property Act.

There were 30 charges related to the Liquor Licensing Act, most involving having alcohol in public.

An additional 18 arrests involved outstanding warrants.

According to police, the campaign also include an extra 450 hours towards enforcement and “enhanced visibility.”

A media release on the campaign claims officers approached “unsheltered citizens” and provided information on programs and services available to them in the community.

