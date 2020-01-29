Suspects wanted in commercial robbery in Oshawa

Police are asking the public to help identify two suspects who robbed a convenience store in Oshawa.

On Tuesday, Jan. 28, at approximately 10 p.m., two suspects entered Hogels Variety on Taunton Road in Oshawa and made a demand for cash. One of the suspects was armed with a handgun. The lone attendant had her cell phone stolen and cash was taken from the register. The suspects fled on foot.

The victim didn’t suffer any physical injuries.

Both suspects are described as male, black, 18 to 20 years old, with short hair in cornrows, clean shaven, and wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to contact the DRPS Robbery Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5355.

