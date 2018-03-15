Suspect in triple murder arrested in Oshawa

By Joel Wittnebel/The Oshawa Express

A 29-year-old man wanted in connection to the murder of three people was arrested in Oshawa last night.

The man was being sought after police were called to an Ajax home on Hilling Drive in the area of Westney Road South and Lake Driveway West and discovered the bodies of a 15-year-old male and a 39-year-old female. Another 13-year-old girl was discovered with life-threatening injuries. She was rushed to hospital and a Toronto trauma centre where she later died.

The man, initially seen leaving the area in a vehicle, was arrested in Oshawa last night without incident. An initial press release from the Durham Regional Police noted it is believed the man was in a relationship with the adult woman. He is expected to appear in court on the morning of March. 15.

The name of the man is expected to be released following his court appearance.

Anyone with new information about the homicides is asked to contact Det. Horrocks or Det. McDermott of the Major Crimes Homicide Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5418.

