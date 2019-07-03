Summer Fest coming to Memorial Park

By Chris Jones/The Oshawa Express

The first annual downtown Oshawa Summer Fest is making its way to Oshawa’s Memorial Park.

Summer Fest is an event run in partnership with the Oshawa Downtown BIA and the Rotary Club of Oshawa.

The festival takes place from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on July 6 at Memorial Park, and is completely free.

Attendees can expect to find a kid’s zone, a beer garden with craft beer, and live entertainment all day long.

A few local breweries, such as Brock Street Brewery in Whitby, have confirmed they will be attending, according to Rhonda Gorham of the Rotary Club of Oshawa.

There will also be several vendors at the event, including food trucks, ice cream trucks and cupcake vendors.

Gorham says the Oshawa Downtown BIA approached the Rotary Club due to its involvement in events such as Ribfest in August.

“My understanding is the Oshawa BIA is hoping to have at least one fun or big event every month down in that area,” explains Gorham.

Gorham notes it’s free to enter the festival, and donations are more than welcome.

“We do have a couple of Kids Zone tables that are local charities like Simcoe Hall Settlement House for instance,” she explains. “They may have a little donation jar, and if you make a craft there they may feel like saying, ‘If you could leave a dollar or two donation to help us out, that would be great.’”

There will be a police cruiser and a fire truck there in the afternoon for kids to check, according to Gorham.

She adds there will be a couple of military vehicles there from the Tank Museum.

Gorham says what she’s looking forward to the most is the Kid’s Zone.

“It’s just going to be a whole lot of fun,” says Gorham.

