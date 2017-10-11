Successful September for General Motors

GM Canada continued its pattern of success as Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac dealers delivered 27,237 vehicles in September.

A focus on retail sales has resulted in 22,802 deliveries, an increase of 11 per cent year-over-year.

GM Canada’s continued retail sales momentum in 2017 has resulted in 178,427 deliveries calendar-year-to-date, an increase of 18 per cent year-over-year.

Fleet sales also remained strong with 4,435 deliveries in September.

The company’s individual brands are having impressive years as well.

Cadillac sales are up 18.8 per cent, posting the best September in the line’s history, while GMC posted a 22.1 per cent increase in sales this year to date and the best September sales since 1999.

“With one of the newest and most diverse product line-ups in the market, customers are finding GM vehicles that suit their needs and drive their passions,” said John Roth, vice president, sales, service and marketing. “From electric vehicles and our new suite of crossovers to GM’s mid- and full-sized trucks, customers are finding what they’re looking for with great design, leading technology and outstanding value.”

