Students saying “Think of Me”

Students recently helped launch the third annual “Think of Me” bag campaign, appealing to residents not to take the risk of drinking and driving this holiday season.

This partnership with Durham Regional Police and the LCBO will see more than 46,000 students from across decorating brown paper bags with anti-drinking and driving messages.

Customers at the LCBO will see their holiday purchases wrapped in these messages in hopes they think twice about getting behind the wheels of a car while intoxicated.

In the campaign’s first year, about 5,000 bags were created and last year, that number increased to more than 25,000. With the 46,000 bags this year, students in Durham Region are the largest contributors to the campaign across the province.

Each school picked their favourite bag and the best 10 bags – five from elementary and five from secondary schools – were chosen by DRPS and LCBO officials for display at the launch.

Winners from Oshawa included Lauren Fishwick from St. John Bosco Catholic School, Chalyn Duff from Glen Street Public School, and Ciel Desaulniers from O’Neil Collegiate and Vocational Institute.

Durham Police Chief Paul Martin chose the winning bag to be entered into the provincial wide contest and it was a tie between Dr. Robert Thornton Public School’s Mariah Martin and St John Bosco Catholic School’s Fishwick.

Should student’s bags be chosen as the provincial winners, their message will be printed on thousands of bags and distributed at LCBO locations during the May long weekend.

