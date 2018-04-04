Stay alert in school zones

The city is reminding residents to exercise caution in school zones and to obey no parking and stopping signs for pedestrian and driver safety.

Drivers (including cyclists) are reminded to take special care while driving in school areas, and to take a number of precautions to keep children safe, including, being observant of children and be ready to stop at all times, be patient and wait for children to complete their crossing before proceeding, reduce speeds, be sure to stop when a stop paddle is held up by a crossing guard, and always obey school bus flashers.

There are also a number of specifically-zoned areas near schools including no stopping and no parking zones that are not to be used for picking-up or dropping-off of school children, in school crossing zones drivers cannot stop or park for any reason including the pick-up or drop-off of students.

Drivers who stop at a school crossing create serious hazards for both the children and the crossing guard.

