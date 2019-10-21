Stabbing incident downtown

An Oshawa woman was rushed to hospital after a stabbing at a residence on Lviv Boulevard downtown.

At approximately 3:30 a.m. Monday morning, police were called to a residence on Erie Street.

A woman in her early 30s walked up to a residence for assistance as she was suffering from multiple stab wounds.

She was rushed to a Toronto trauma centre with non-life threatening injuries.

An investigation led police to a home on Lviv Boulevard, where they believe stabbing took place.

There was a disturbance involving the victim and another person, which led to the injuries.

The investigation is underway. Anyone with new information is asked to contact D/Cst. Broadfoot at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2740.

