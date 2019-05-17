Shooting incident sends one to hospital

A 34-year-old man was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being shot while driving a vehicle in Oshawa.

At approximately 3:10 a.m. on May 17, the victim and several friends were driving northbound on Thornton Road in Oshawa when they stopped for a light at Rossland Road.

While stopped at this light, the victim sustained serious injuries after shots were fired at the vehicle.

With the assistance of friends, the victim made his way to Lakeridge Health Oshawa and was later transferred to a Toronto trauma center. He remains in stable condition.

Police believe the incident may be related to an earlier disturbance that took place prior in the area of Whisky John’s Bar and Grill and the BOSS Shisha Lounge on King Street West in Oshawa.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with new information is asked to contact Det. Groat or Det./Const. Crosbie of the Central West Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1825.

