Serious motor vehicle collision

A Whitby woman was taken to a Toronto trauma centre after a serious collision in Oshawa.

On July 2, at approximately 2:10 p.m., members of Central West Division were called to Winchester Road West and Thornton Road North in Oshawa for a two-vehicle collision.

An 89-year-old woman was operating her silver Dodge Caravan southbound on Thornton Road at the intersection of Winchester Road West when she was struck by a Volvo dump truck traveling eastbound on Winchester Road.

The elderly female of the Dodge suffered serious injuries and was taken to a Toronto area hospital. The 21-year-old male driver of the dump truck didn’t suffer and injuries.

The 21-year-old Brampton man was charged with careless driving.

Anyone with new information is asked to contact Central West Division at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1836.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

