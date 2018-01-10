Sales up across the board for GM Canada in 2017

It was a banner year for General Motors of Canada, with the company boasting the highest retail sales in the country.

GM Canada’s sales culminated in 232,057 retail deliveries last year, an increase of 15.6 per cent over 2016. Total sales were up 13.3 per cent to 302,286 deliveries.

The company finished the year on a high note, with retail sales up in December 2017 by 31 per cent over the previous year.

“With our strength in SUVs, pickups and EVs, GM Canada and our dealers have aligned with what Canadians want to drive,” said John Roth, vice-president, sales, service, and marketing. “We built momentum steadily throughout 2017 and our December results are signaling our intention to keep our brands at the front of the pack.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print

