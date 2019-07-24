Saigeon signs AHL contract

The Oshawa Generals’ Brandon Saigeon recently signed a contract with the Colorado Eagles.

The former General signed the contract for one year.

The Hamilton Bulldogs drafted Saigeon fourth overall in the first round of the 2014 OHL Priority Selection.

Saigeon finished his overage season with the Generals in 2018-2019.

He spent the majority of his OHL career with the Hamilton Bulldogs before coming to Oshawa at the trade deadline in January.

After joining the Generals, he received the assistant captain title.

The Colorado Avalanche chose him in the fifth round, 140th overall at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

The Eagles are the American Hockey League affiliate of the Avalanche.

Saigeon was the Generals’ leader in points with 92 this past season, a personal best.

This season he had more than a point per game and saw increases in his point totals across the board.

He finished sixth in Generals scoring for over age players, and was 12th in OHL scoring last season.

Saigeon was also the Gens’ leader in points during the playoffs.

He received the team’s Top Scorer award at the annual awards ceremony.

Before signing with the Eagles, he attended the Avalanche’s development and main camp in 2018. He was also at the team’s development camp in July 2019.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

