Safety Village seeking donations

The crunch is on for raising much needed funds for the Kids’ Safety Village of Durham Region’s expansion plans.

Although some tenants at the village have signed their name on the dotted line for a new lease, donations are still needed to ensure that plans for the village to grow go through, along with continuing to provide much needed education on keeping safe for many of our region’s youth.

Over the past two decades, more than 250,000 children have made their way through the Kids’ Safety Village of Durham Region, learning all there is to know about keeping safe both at and away from home.

The expansion at the site includes growing the safety classroom to include a full kitchen, living room and bathroom with features that will simulate fire and emergency situations. The expansion will also make the village more accessible so that everyone can learn the valuable lessons many have taken away in years past.

For more information, or to make a donation yourself, please visit durhamsafetyvillage.com.

