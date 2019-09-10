Russell Alexander Lawyers supports legal student

Russell Alexander Collaborative Family Lawyers has announced its scholarship recipient for the 2019-2020 school year.

The recipient was selected based on a written essay, academic achievement, extracurricular participation and community service.

The Russell Alexander Law Firm Scholarship Fund was awarded to Lauren Kay of Mississauga. She will receive $2,000 towards her post-secondary education.

Kay will be attending McMaster University this fall, where she will be studying Humanities, Philosophy and Law.

Lauren has stood out academically, and within her community by dedicating her time to many initiatives.

This includes singing in the Raising Voices choir to help people diagnosed with dementia.

While in secondary school, Kay was a member of the senior band, debate society, pit band and dragon boat team. She was also an honorary member of the student council and an executive member of both the music and athletic councils. The Russell Alexander Law Firm Scholarship Fund is eligible to Canadian students who will graduate from high school in the current school year. Students must have an average of 80 per cent or higher and an interest in joining the legal community.

To learn about or apply to the scholarship fund, visit russellalexander.com

