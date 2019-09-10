Running alongside the legacy of Terry Fox

By Chris Jones/The Oshawa Express

The legacy of Terry Fox continues, as this year’s run in his memory is in sight.

The run is set to take place Sunday, Sept. 15 at Storie Park, 101 Mill Street, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“I realize that’s in a part of Oshawa that people don’t always go,” says event chair Shalan Jankowski. “The trail in that part of Oshawa is stunning, and I feel like some people don’t realize that part of Oshawa’s hidden beauty.”

Jankowski says they will accept registration for the run up until 1 p.m. the day of.

She says the event will feature a barbecue, and the money raised will go to the Terry Fox Run organization.

There’s also a silent auction, with prizes including a $500 Via rail gift certificate, and a hockey stick signed by 2018-19 Toronto Maple Leafs roster

There will also be face painting, music, and other family-orientated activities.

There are a couple of options available for the run itself, according to Jankowski.

“You can run, bike, bring your dog, you can do two km, five km, 10 kilometres, you could even do a marathon, but you’d probably be running the same path many times if that’s what you want to do,” she chuckles.

The run saw approximately 350 participants last year, and Jankowski is hoping to see numbers closer to 400 participants.

“Since I’ve been a part of the Terry Fox Run, last year was the lowest participation number we’ve had so far. We’re usually closer to 500,” she says.

Last year they raised $27,000, and the goal this year is to breach $30,000.

“We’re pretty close to raising [a grand total of] $800,000 for Oshawa… and we’d like to meet that mark this year,” she says.

For more information on the run or to register, visit terryfox.org

