Run for the Cure on Oct. 1

Thousands of people will gather together at Oshawa’s Lakeview Park this weekend to continue the fight against breast cancer.

The 18th annual Durham Region Canadian Cancer Society/CIBC Run for the Cure is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 1.

According to Sharyn Little, Durham Run for the Cure committee member, more than $7.5 million has been raised from the local event over the past two decades.

Run for the Cure is Canada’s largest, single day, volunteer-led national event in support of breast cancer research, health education, advocacy and support programs.

More than 60,000 people across the province are expected to participate in the event this year.

Participants can walk or run their choice of one or five kilometre routes.

For registration, visit runforthecure.com or call 905-448-2881 for volunteer opportunities or more general information.

Run for the Cure will kick off with opening ceremonies at 9:30 a.m., followed the run at 10 a.m. and an awards celebration at 11:35 a.m.

